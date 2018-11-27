Show More Results
Get a head start on your holiday shopping with Engadget's 2018 gift guide!

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ice Universe (Twitter)
save
Save
share

Huawei is working on a smartphone with a circular camera cutout

Both Samsung and Huawei might have models in time for Christmas.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Ice Universe (Twitter)

With manufacturers trying to make bezel-free smartphones, the dreaded notch has become the most popular way to install front-facing selfie cameras. We're about to see an all-new design, though, it seems. Huawei has unveiled a teaser showing a circular camera cutout placed at the top left corner of the screen, spotted by Twitter user Ice Universe and see on Chinese social network Weibo. On top of that, Samsung's Galaxy A8S might have a similar design.

A leaked image (again from Ice Universe) shows what could be a screen protector for a Samsung smartphone with a corner camera cutout, presumably the Galaxy A8s. Samsung has confirmed that it's indeed working on such a display, which it calls the "Infinity-O," and Huawei told The Verge that the teaser image above is genuine -- so both of these leaks have essentially been confirmed.

Visually, there's no doubt that this minimal approach to a front-facing smartphone is, er, infinitely better than a notch. At the same time, it eliminates the possibility of dual cameras, front depth sensors and other fancy imaging doodads. We could see "hole-screen" cutouts as early as December, but in the meantime, let us know your thoughts.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr