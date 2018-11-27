Huawei is working on a smartphone with a circular camera cutout

A leaked image (again from Ice Universe) shows what could be a screen protector for a Samsung smartphone with a corner camera cutout, presumably the Galaxy A8s. Samsung has confirmed that it's indeed working on such a display, which it calls the "Infinity-O," and Huawei told The Verge that the teaser image above is genuine -- so both of these leaks have essentially been confirmed.

It may be the world's first hole in the screen smartphone: Galaxy A8s pic.twitter.com/dBQfgUXed2 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 24, 2018

Visually, there's no doubt that this minimal approach to a front-facing smartphone is, er, infinitely better than a notch. At the same time, it eliminates the possibility of dual cameras, front depth sensors and other fancy imaging doodads. We could see "hole-screen" cutouts as early as December, but in the meantime, let us know your thoughts.