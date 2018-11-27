Kickstarter wants creators to be more environmentally friendly

As part of the new focus, Kickstarter is launching an Environmental Resource Center. Similar to the Hardware Studio that launched last year to help makers avoid project failures, the information hub will present creators with case studies and examples of environmentally friendly practices that they can adopt. The information highlights best practices and tips from industry pros that will serve as a guide to creators looking to go green.

For creators who want some accountability for their efforts, Kickstarter is also introducing Environmental Commitments. These pledges cover five areas: long-lasting design, reusability and recyclability, sustainable materials, environmentally friendly factories and sustainable fulfillment and distribution. Kickstarter will ask creators to detail how they plan to address each category, and the answers will appear on the project profiles so backers can choose projects that align with their values. Seeing as the platform is trying to generate bigger pledges from patrons, the environmental promises may help some feel more comfortable making a sizable investment in a project.

According to Kickstarter, the Environmental Commitments feature will be available for creators in North America starting today. It will only be active for design and technology projects to start but will roll out to other categories and countries in the near future.