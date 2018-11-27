Interactive 'Minecraft' adventure is now available on Netflix

The adaptation is not so much a fully-fledged game as a choose-your-own-adventure experience -- you don't actually move protagonist Jesse around, for instance. Instead, you're occasionally given choices on how to move the story forward. The series starts with a character named Petra guiding you through a brief tutorial before asking whether you'd like to play as a male or female version of Jesse.

The final two episodes of the season will drop December 5th. It's not clear, however, whether the second season of the game will be adapted for Netflix.

You can check out Minecraft: Story Mode on Netflix on iOS, smart TVs, consoles and computers. If you'd like to experience it on an Android device, however, you'll need to grab the Minecraft: Story Mode app.