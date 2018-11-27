The best Cyber Monday 2018 deals you can still get

Street price: $100; deal price: $80

We tend to only see a few sales a year on these, and this matches the best price we've seen.

The CR3 speakers are the top pick in our review of computer speakers. John Higgins writes, "With more inputs, outputs, and control features than most speakers, plus solid audio performance, we think the Mackie CR3 pair are the best active computer speakers for most people. Their sound profile favors the midrange and vocals, and they create nice open highs, though the small woofer size limits the low end. Their price makes them an easy upgrade for anyone looking for decent speakers for music, movies, or computer games."

Street price: $100; deal price: $64

The best price we've seen on an already affordable model, and one of the best prices we've ever seen on any Anova sous vide machine.

The Anova Precision Cooker Nano is the top pick in our guide to sous vide machines. Tim Barribeau and Nick Guy write, "The Anova Precision Cooker Nano is the best bet for most home cooks due to its accuracy, low price, relatively small size, and flexibility. It's one of the cheapest ways to get into sous vide cooking, and it works with a huge range of containers, meaning you probably don't need to buy any new hardware."

Street price: $25; deal price: $20

This matches the best price we've seen on our wireless charging pick.

The Samsung EP-PG920 is the top Qi charging pad pick from our wireless charging guide. Nick Guy writes, "Samsung's Wireless Charging Pad EP-PG920 is the best option for anyone looking to take advantage of Qi charging. This pad is WPC certified, and its charging speed was comparable to that of every other charger we tested, with both iPhones and the Samsung Galaxy S8. In our tests using iPhones running iOS 11.2, this Samsung pad was actually faster to fully charge our phones than more expensive, higher wattage chargers, even those that claim to offer faster, 7.5-watt charging. Its design is attractive and minimalist, it's affordable, and Samsung is one of the most established companies in the wireless-charging game."

Street price: $34; deal price: $22

A new low, coming in a few dollars below the previous best price we've seen, and a good bit below the $30-$34 range this is almost always at.

The TP-Link switch is the budget pick in our guide to wireless in-wall light switches. Rachel Cericola writes, "The TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch is a reliable performer and the least expensive stand-alone Wi-Fi in-wall light switch we tested. The single-pole switch provides all of the standard features, including remote control and scheduling. It also offers timers, an Away mode, and integration with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant devices."

Street price: $155; deal price: $135

A decent drop in price on an already affordable smart running watch.

The Forerunner 35 is the budget pick in our guide to running watches. Amy Roberts writes, "Not every runner wants to or can spend $300 or $400 on a GPS watch. Aimed at the more budget-minded athlete, the Garmin Forerunner 35 puts running metrics on your wrist and a mileage log in the cloud for less than half the price of our overall pick. However, you miss out on the accurate heart-rate recording and activity-tracking features of the 645 and the multisport modes and quick GPS acquisition of the Coros."

Street price: $600; deal price: $500

At $500, this deal matches the best price we've seen on this upcoming top pick for best receiver.

The Yamaha RX-V685 is the new top pick in a forthcoming update to our AV receiver review. Chris Heinonen writes, "If you want to set up a home theater system with full surround sound, the Yamaha RX-V685 is the AV receiver to get. It has great sound quality and accurate room correction, it supports streaming audio from a wide variety of sources, and it has five HDMI inputs that are compatible with all current HDR standards....Nothing else on an AV receiver matters if it doesn't sound good, and the Yamaha had the best sound quality of all the models in its price class. Compared with the competition, it offered more detail in the midrange and treble frequencies while still having good control over bass."

Street price: $90; deal price: $66

At 27% off, this is one of the better still active SSD deals from the past few days.

The 860 Evo is the top pick in our guide to the best SSDs. Andrew Cunningham says, "It's as good as or better than the [runner-up] Crucial MX500 in almost every metric: It's a little faster, it consumes less power, it has much higher endurance, it comes in 2.5-inch, mSATA, and M.2 versions, and it has the same five-year warranty and encryption support—it's your best option (and one of your only modern options) if you need an mSATA SSD."

