BMW officially unveils its Vision iNext concept SAV

We've come a long way since Honda introduced the first EV Plus. But even as electric powertrains have evolved over the past few decades, they've often been relegated to smaller passenger and commuter cars. But that trend is beginning to wane as market leaders like BMW, Volkswagen and Mercedes as well as industry startups like Tesla and Rivian begin to produce upsized EVs.

Granted, you'll never actually see an iNext on the road, but it does continue that transition with features and technologies which, when released in the coming years, will further revolutionize the styling, capabilities, and mobility of future electric vehicles.