Disney introduces Star Wars to kids with a series of animated shorts

"With Galaxy of Adventures, we wanted to craft something that allowed parents to help their kids take their first step into a much larger world whether they were ready to show their kids the films or wanted to find new ways to explore the content," James Waugh, Lucasfilm's vice president for franchise content and strategy, said in a statement.

Along with the shorts, there will also be a series of Fun Facts that offer more information about Star Wars as well as guides to encourage conversation about the universe outside of the shorts.

"With Episode IX coming in December, and being the conclusion of the Skywalker saga -- the long journey over 40 years of storytelling comes to its end. Galaxy of Adventures walks through the great moments and themes of the stories that led us here and introduces a new generation to them, in time for many to see this finale," said Waugh.

You can check out a trailer for the series below.