Show More Results
Get a head start on your holiday shopping with Engadget's 2018 gift guide!

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget Chinese
save
Save
share

DJI leak reveals teeny-tiny Osmo Pocket gimbal

It will likely be a stabilized rival to GoPro's Hero 7.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago in Cameras
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Engadget Chinese

DJI looks set to unveil a tiny gimbal-based action camera that will compete with the GoPro Hero 7, according to several leaks. Called the DJI Osmo Pocket camera, it will supposedly pack a 1/2.3-inch sensor that shoots 12-megapixel stills and 4K video at up to 60 fps. There's a touchscreen on the back to control the camera and monitor the live feed, along with smartphone support via an all-new app called DJI Mimo.

According to a purloined manual, "Intelligent Modes such as ActiveTrack, Panorama, and Timelapse give you everything you need for the perfect shot." Other specs are unknown, but the device will supposedly cost $399. It bears a strong resemblance to the camera on DJI's Mavic 2 Zoom, so it might also pack a zoom lens. We'll know all later today (November 28th) at DJI's "Because Life is Big" event in New York starting at 2PM ET.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr