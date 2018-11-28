Jarvish's smart motorbike helmets hit Kickstarter with deep discounts

The project is being financed on Kickstarter, with the view to raising funds to recruit more engineers to work on the helmet tech. The campaign has been live for just one day and it's already smashed its target of $50,000, having reached $121,367 at time of writing. Its success is unsurprising, given the deep discounts on offer. Pledge $399 and you'll get the Jarvish X, which will retail for $699 after the campaign, or pledge $899 and you'll save a whopping $700 on the Jarvish X-AR, which will later go on sale for $1,599.

Shipping to the US and UK is free (everywhere else is $100), and backers are expected to get their helmets in April 2019 for the Jarvish X, and September 2019 for the higher spec Jarvish X-AR. Move quickly if you're interested, there are only limited backing spaces available. Miss out and you'll have to join the regular retail queue next year.