Lincoln's 2020 Aviator SUV kneels to greet its driver

The $70,000 Aviator fancies itself a "three-row, midsize premium utility," which for the model 2020 year will offer a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 delivering 400 horsepower and 400 lb/ft of torque. Of course, if you instead opt for the new gas-electric hybrid power plant, those numbers jump to 450-plus HP and 600 lb/ft of torque, because physics.

The SUV's upgraded version will offer increased levels of control. For example, the Aviator comes equipped with Lincoln Drive Modes, which adjust the vehicle's ride, handling, and responsiveness to the prevailing weather conditions, specifically: Normal, Conserve, Excite, Slippery and Deep Conditions. The GT version includes two additional settings, Pure EV and Preserve EV, which handle the behavior of the hybrid-electric drivetrain.

As for the assistive features, the 2020 Aviator is jam packed. It will lower its suspension to accommodate the driver, allowing them to step up a shorter distance to enter the vehicle cab, or more easily load cargo into the rear. You know, like a kneeling bus. What's more, the Adaptive Suspension with Road Preview leverages an eagle-eyed forward facing camera to spot upcoming potholes and adjust the vehicle's ride in real-time to smooth out the ride.

You'll also be able to use Lincoln's Phone As A Key technology through the Lincoln Way app. The driver will be able to open and lock doors, raise the lift gate, and both start and drive the vehicle. They'll be able to do so without a key or any other form of authorization. Only the phone. Because that's not a security nightmare waiting to happen or anything.

While on the road, Lincoln's Co-Pilot 360 system will soon handle much of the drudgery work of driving, such as Traffic Jam Assist, which is essentially adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capabilities, or Evasive Steer Assist, which jerks the vehicle out of the way if you're rapidly closing on a slowed or suddenly stopped car. You'll also have access to the Reverse Brake Assist and Active Park Assist Plus features which help you backup and, well, park.

We'll have more details regarding pricing and availability following tomorrow's press conference, which is currently scheduled for 12:35 pm PT.