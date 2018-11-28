Nike uses AR to tease its biggest Jordan launch of the year

If you want to have a look, you only have to find the shoes, tap a camera button and then tap on a flat surface to 'pin' the sneakers and walk around them. This isn't the same as putting them on your feet, of course, but it's much better than staring at photos and wondering whether you'll like the style in real life. The option is available to hypebeasts using an iPhone 6s or newer (we're checking on Android).

While this won't guarantee that you'll be the first on your block to own the latest Air Jordans, it does illustrate how Nike is helping to take AR shopping mainstream. Not that the company could rest easy as it is -- competitors like Adidas are breathing down its neck with their own AR shoe-shopping experiences.