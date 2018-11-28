Porsche's latest 911 knows when it's on a wet road

The new 911 is also the first in the line with an option for a thermal imaging camera (Night Vision Assist), and carries a host of additional helpers like anti-collision, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping and an autonomous Emergency Assist if you're in trouble. There are upgrades inside the cabin, too. You'll find a much larger 10.9-inch touchscreen in the center stack (up from 7 inches), which can help with the included crowdsourced online navigation.

There's no hybrid option this year, at least not yet -- you're still looking at 'just' a conventional flat-six 443HP engine in the S and 4S. However, Porsche is at least willing to help you assuage the guilt you might feel from buying a gas-only supercar. It's releasing a Porsche Impact app that helps you calculate the financial contributions you'd need to make to offset your CO2 emissions, and gives you a choice of climate projects to invest in. You'd ideally spring for a Panamera hybrid or wait for pure electric cars like the Taycan if you really care about eco-friendly Porsche ownership, but it's a start.

You can pre-order the 2020 911 now, although it won't hit US dealerships until summer 2019. And to no one's surprise, the iconic car won't come cheap. You're looking at $113,200 for the rear wheel drive Carrera S, while the all wheel drive 4S will start at $120,600. The naming hints at more affordable Carrera models in the pipeline. Let's be honest, though: if you're determined to have the latest technological bells and whistles in a 911, you're probably not limiting yourself to the base model.