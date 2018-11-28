Sling adds Discovery, Science to its lineup

Access to the channels will be split across Sling's two separate service packages, both of which cost $25 per month. Sling Blue will get Discovery Channel, Investigation Discovery and TLC. Sling Orange subscribers will get access to Investigation Discovery and MotorTrend, formerly the Velocity network. The Blue and Orange packages can be bundled together for $40 per month to get access to all available channels. The addition of the Discovery Networks channels won't raise the cost of the base packages.

The rest of the Discovery Networks content will be available through add-on packages. The American Heroes Channel and Destination America are available through the Heartland Extra add-on, the Science Channel is available through the News Extra package, and Discovery en Español and Discovery Familia can be found in the Best of Spanish TV add-on. All of the additional packages with Discovery Networks run $5 per month on top of the cost for the base channel bundle.

The channels from Discovery Networks should provide Sling's growing subscriber base with a bit more variety to choose from. Some of the channels also serve as replacements to the networks Sling lost access to as a result of a dispute with Univision earlier this year.