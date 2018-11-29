Netflix and Disney cancel 'Daredevil' too

Last month Netflix announced two of the "Defenders" series it produces with Marvel and Netflix had come to an end, and now it's pulling the plug on Daredevil too. Season three debuted just a few weeks ago starring Charlie Cox as the blind hero protecting Hell's Kitchen, but that's it -- for now. In a statement, Netflix said "We're thankful to our partners at Marvel, showrunner Erik Oleson, the show's writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we're grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years. While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel."

As Disney has ramped up development on its Disney+ service, the two sides haven't been able to come up with agreements to continue these series any longer. Still, there's a possibility Disney could turn around and introduce something for its network now. Meanwhile, Netflix is spending money in other areas, although once Disney+ launches in 2019 it will be interesting to see how it responds.

Daredevil was the first Marvel/Netflix show to hit the service in 2015, and now only Jessica Jones and The Punisher are left. Hopefully we have a few more hallway fight scenes ahead of us before a (seemingly) inevitable end comes to them too.