HP Spectre Folio review: This leather PC means business

HP didn't skimp on input devices either: My fingers flew across the well spaced keyboard, and there was a satisfying amount of feedback as I typed. Its trackpad isn't as large as what we're seeing from Apple and other PC makers these days, but it's smooth and responsive. The Folio also feels rock solid when it's on your lap -- no different than a regular laptop. That puts it a step above machines like the Surface Pro, which you have to balance carefully.

The Folio also manages to outdo the competition as a convertible PC: The screen magnetically attaches right above the trackpad when you pull it down. That's a strange orientation, but it's useful on Windows since you can quickly use the touchpad when it's hard to interact with something on the touchscreen. It's also much easier to use than the tent modes you see on other 2 in 1 machines. Like most 13-inch machines, the Spectre Folio is comically large as a tablet, but it's still somewhat useful for drawing, jotting down handwritten notes, or reading long documents.

As impressed as I was overall, I was still disappointed by some aspects of the Folio. The Bang & Olufsen speakers sound surprisingly cheap and tinny -- especially considering it's something HP is touting as a notable feature. I also noticed that if I opened up the Folio while putting pressure on the top of the display, it would sometimes pop out and graze along the keyboard with a sickening crunch. I didn't damage the screen, but it's easy to see how that could end disastrously with a bit more force.

I also wish HP offered more than just three USB-C ports, but at least you can charge the computer from all of them. The two ports on the right side of the machine are Thunderbolt 3 capable, while the other is a typical USB 3.1 connection. At least the battery life was impressive, clocking in at 14:41 in our tests. During my daily workflow, it typically lasted between 6 to 8 hours, but I noticed that using LTE drained it a bit faster.

As with anything leather, HP says you can expect to see a well worn patina form on the Folio as you use it. That's another advantage over metal laptops: Leather simply looks better as it gets older. Cleaning the case is no different than a regular PC, just rub it with a damp cloth and a bit of soapy water whenever it gets dirty. There's always the risk of the case being stained though, as well as it becoming a chew toy for dogs or a scratching post for cats.

Pricing and the competition