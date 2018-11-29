Up close with Kia's 2020 Niro and Soul EVs

The company first showed off its new Niro EV crossover SUV, which offers a 64kWh battery, 200hp, 291 lb/ft of torque and just under a 300-mile range. Kia's CCS DC fast-charging system comes standard and will drop 100 miles of electricity into the battery in just 30 minutes. If you have 75 minutes to kill, the DC charger can refill 80 percent of the vehicle's total energy capacity. A level two (240V) charger can fully charge the system in around 9.5 hours.

Like the other Kias showcased, the Niro EV offers four driving modes that not only change how the vehicle handles but also enable it to recapture energy from the regenerative braking system. It also features a clever Pedestrian Warning System mounted behind the front bumper that makes a cool whirring noise to alert those around the vehicle that it is, in fact, there.

The interior is simply packed with gadgets. That includes a seven-inch color touchscreen/backup monitor, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and the entirety of Kia's Drive Wise driver-assist system. Now, if you splurge on the EX Premium package, that touchscreen will grow by an inch, the six-speaker sound system will become a eight-speaker Harman/Kardon with an amp and separate subwoofer, the steering wheel will be heated and, best of all, the Niro will include mood lighting that pulses and changes in time to music.