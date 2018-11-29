Hacking inner peace

2. Meditation's dirty secret

The basic idea of mindfulness -- meaning modern, Western-hybrid mindfulness -- is to pay attention to what's happening around you dispassionately. Though there are many meditative traditions, this one derives much from vipassana, or "insight," meditation. You start with nothing more than focusing on your breath, paying attention to bodily sensations and observing fleeting thoughts and emotions. You recognize that your highs are unquenchable, your lows ephemeral.

When it works, it's a respite from the thoughts that bombard consciousness, if only for a hot second. It's a permission -- even if circumscribed by a 15-minute smartphone timer -- to not obsess over anything.

With practice, a path becomes grooved in the mind, leading to a nook free from the tyranny of conscious thought. There are no text notifications, to-do lists, deadlines, regrets, desires, considerations of what to eat for lunch. Your attention is not split between future plans and past analysis but rather focused on witnessing what's in front of you.

Eventually, anyway. Because the dirty secret of meditation is how unpleasant it is most of the time.

The caricature of the modern meditator may be a blissed-out millennial wearing neutral tones in magic-hour light, but any practice that scratches beneath that granola surface is more like sitting cross-legged in a stew of your own emotional filth, full of childhood traumas, papered-over insecurities and subconscious resentments bubbling to the surface. Part of seeing things as they really are is seeing the unfiltered negative too. The change is incremental, and at the beginning it's hard to even tell if you're doing it right.

This is where Silicon Valley comes in. Today, barely a month goes by without a new gadget in the wellness gold rush that pledges to make attaining your peace of mind smoother.

The most basic, and mature, are of course the guided-meditation apps. The dulcet tones of British monk-turned-CEO Andy Puddicombe have led Headspace to a $320 million valuation and a self-reported 30 million users while Calm, which Apple deemed app of the year in 2017, is close behind at $250 million in value and 26 million users. There's an app for kids and an app for fans of Russell Simmons. Effective as they may be, however, most of these are just well-designed digital houses for audio tracks.

There are also VR experiences that beam you into a meditation center or abstract world. Biofeedback devices measure heart rate variability, breathing rates and skin temperature, giving you real-time measures of whether you're reaching a meditative state. There's a certain paradox at work when technology sets quantified goals on a process that's about being present, immersing you in hallucinatory worlds instead of forcing you to live with the banal now.

But it certainly sounds like the solution for our era, when free time is an ancient concept and taking five requires an active choice.

We like to point the finger at Big Tech for our permanent distraction, and that backlash is tentatively being reified through regulation and an ethical-design movement. But on a day-to-day personal level, unplugging from the digital world seems unfeasible, and people are turning to gadgets to get out of the hole. The day after the 2016 presidential election, Headspace says, the use of its emergency-meditation feature spiked 44 percent.

For Mikey Siegel, a figurehead for the "transformative technology" movement who founded the now-5,000 member San Francisco Consciousness Hacking community, the allure of fleeing technology is understandable but misguided. "If you'd only ever been exposed to fast food, then you would think of food as something which is sort of inherently unhealthy to the body," he said. "I believe we're in an era where most of what we've seen is the equivalent of technological fast food."

"I believe we're in an era where most of what we've seen is the equivalent of technological fast food."

The philosophy embedded in much modern technology is efficiency and optimization; Siegel proposes that this is not inevitable and that these values can be divorced from our products. We don't necessarily have a tech addiction, only a productivity one. "The tech industry has a profoundly limited sense of what technology can be," he said. "The best technologies are basically going to be the ones that most elegantly confront us with the parts of us we don't want to look at."

Yet the closer you get to the front line of technology-assisted meditation, the more ironies abound.

Cutting-edge devices not only hold your hand as you practice but also try to shunt you toward enlightenment more quickly. It's a paradoxical clash of a Buddhist acceptance of life's inherent instability and a tech culture of peak performance. Mindfulness preaches learning to live with pathologies; Silicon Valley, for the most part, wishes to zap them away. Where a traditional vipassana retreat can be run solely on donations, access to brain-hacking gadgets can run you into the thousands.

Everyone wants a cut of the McMindfulness trend, but are the cultures of tech and mindfulness even compatible? And as these questionable bedfellows grow closer and closer, who's going to change whom?