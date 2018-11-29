Plex now bundles Tidal's high-quality music streaming service

Though these types of features are the norm for music streaming services, they should still appeal to completionists on Plex. As old-school downloaders will be aware, you can easily lose yourself to building the ultimate collection of tracks and albums by an artist. And a large streaming library could help plug any gaps in your personal archive. Tidal's focus on high-quality streaming also fits well with Plex's media-minded audience. And you'll be able to stream all those tunes on your Sonos speakers, and Plex's mobile and TV apps.

Both companies have been busy of late: Plex recently introduced podcasts and curated news channels, while Tidal leaped on to Amazon Echo speakers and Samsung's smartwatches in a bid to keep up with rivals Spotify and Apple Music.