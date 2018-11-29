SwiftKey for Android adds a handy search function to its toolbar

"We're always looking for ways to make typing and messaging faster and smarter for our users," Colleen Hall, senior product manager at SwiftKey, said in a statement. "By having search right there in the keyboard, users can browse for information and share it with their contacts without leaving the conversation, whether that's for quick fact-finding, checking the local weather or sharing news headlines and images in a message."

It's certainly a useful addition, though it's one Google's Gboard has offered for some time. The search feature is currently available in the US, the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, Brazil, India, Italy and Spain.

Image: SwiftKey