E Ink display lets you write on it as if it were paper

You can even use different drawing styles, including brushes, markers and stamps. Like other forms of e-paper, it requires very little power.

There's no mention of customers who are already lined up, so it may take a while before there are shipping devices using JustWrite displays. It's easy to see a wide range of uses, though. On top of notepads, this could be useful for digital blackboards, labels and other devices where you want handwriting without the cost and other sacrifices that can come with typical stylus-savvy displays.