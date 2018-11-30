InSight lander settles into its Martian 'sandbox'

Steadily easing into my workflow. It's been a busy few days and now, a new picture of Mars without the camera lens cover. Plus, a new view from my robotic arm camera. Read: https://t.co/5qCjNVZaRs



More #Mars pics: https://t.co/tjr8tfaCg5 pic.twitter.com/CdWdyBrfGu — NASAInSight (@NASAInSight) December 1, 2018

Fortunately, while the lander is tilted at a 4-degree angle inside its impact crater, it's designed to operate at up to a 15-degree tilt. Any more could have prevented the panels from opening, and they're needed to generate enough energy during its two-year mission toperate all of the instruments, even as dust and dirt flying around on Mars starts to cover them.

Next up? Picking out spots to deploy its subsurface heat-flow probe. As project manager Tom Hoffman said, "There are no landing pads or runways on Mars, so coming down in an area that is basically a large sandbox without any large rocks should make instrument deployment easier and provide a great place for our mole to start burrowing."