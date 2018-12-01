The first 8K satellite TV broadcasts launched today in Japan

It's still early days of course, since almost no one has an 8K display, and most of the people who do need a special receiver and antenna just to pick up the signal. Engadget Japan reported that Sharp began selling its first Super Hi-Vision-ready TVs with a built-in tuner last month for around $6,600. Also, HDMI 2.1 hasn't been implemented in any of these displays yet, so just getting the signal from box to TV requires plugging in four HDMI cables.

We've only seen the beginning of a push for 8K this year, but now that there's actually a channel on the air somewhere it seems likely that things will ramp up next month at CES 2019. In Japan there's an incentive to get going as quickly as possible in preparation for the 2020 Olympics, but we'll need to see more information about pricing, content and have a look at the TVs ourselves before we can tell if a resolution upgrade beyond 4K is even worth it.