Racists use app to trick celebrities into endorsing anti-Semitic views

Spokespeople for Soulja Boy and Andy Dick both denounced the ploy, with Dick's agent stressing that he'd been "used and manipulated" by the hatemongers. Favre hadn't commented as of this writing, but Cameo chief Steven Galanis said the former NFL player had been made aware of the video and had asked the app creator to take it down.

While it's ultimately the racists who are at fault, the incident was made slightly easier by the nature of the app. Cameo sends recording requests directly to celebrities, not their representatives. It's up to the VIPs to verify whether or not a message is safe to read, and they're unlikely to be well-versed in anti-Semitic codewords. And that could be a problem going forward -- the YouTubers have been encouraging others to continue the campaign, raising the possibility of future embarrassments down the line.