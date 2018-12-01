'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' continues April 5th

The show has been a tentpole for Netflix since its late October debut, Satanist lawsuits notwithstanding. On top of the splashy premiere, Netflix lined up a holiday episode and, as you can see, a short wait for more episodes. It's not completely surprising. The show had a good head start thanks to Riverdale's success, and has generally been well-received since its premiere. Netflix no doubt wants to capitalize on that early success and keep viewers engaged while Sabrina is still fresh in their minds.