Fox investigates Neil deGrasse Tyson over sexual misconduct claims

One accuser, physics and astronomy professor Katelyn Allers, said deGrasse Tyson groped her at a 2009 American Astronomical Society meeting in what she characterized as "creepy behavior" rather than assault. The other, former assistant Ashley Watson, has claimed that deGrasse Tyson tried to convince her to have sex and made unwelcome remarks. She said she quit her job due to the overtures.

In 2014, Tchiya Amet had accused deGrasse Tyson of drugging and raping her.

There's no guarantee the allegations will lead to any action against deGrasse Tyson. If investigators find that the claims have merit, however, it's safe to say this will have a lasting impact on any victims, the broader astrophysics community and Cosmos' expected return to TV in 2019.