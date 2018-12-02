Apple may release AirPods with wireless charging in early 2019

The hinge and new internal components will be more expensive to make, Kuo said, although he didn't say if that would raise the prices. Notably, he also didn't mention the AirPower mat that was originally meant to launch in tandem with the new AirPods. This doesn't rule out its debut, but the technical issues that have plagued AirPower could have the upgraded AirPods launching by themselves.

You might have to wait for a more substantial AirPod update, too. Kuo said there was an "all-new design" coming, but not until early 2020. He didn't offer clues. Past rumors have pointed to Apple working on water-resistant AirPods that would launch in 2019 at the earliest, but it's not certain if that's what Kuo is referencing. Whatever happens, you might have to live with Apple's existing audio candy canes for a while longer.