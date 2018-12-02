China and US agree on tariff 'truce' that could avoid tech price hikes

As part of the truce, China agreed to buy a "very substantial" amount of products from the US, including energy and industrial goods.

The newly postponed tariffs aren't supposed to affect every category. Products like smartwatches and connected speakers won't be affected regardless of how successful the negotiations may be. However, this could still delay (or ideally, avoid) significant price hikes for many of the devices you buy. If you were rushing your purchase plans based on the threat of new tariffs, you can relax for a little while.