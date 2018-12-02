Disney adds Nick Nolte to the cast of its 'Star Wars' streaming shows

Simultaneously, Deadline has learned that the other series, following the story of Cassian Andor before his appearance in Rogue One, will have The Americans veteran Stephen Schiff as its showrunner. There are fewer details surrounding this show, but it will have Diego Luna reprising the role of Andor. Moana's Jared Bush created the series.

The top talent might be necessary. Disney+ launches in late 2019, and it'll need more than just a back catalog to reel in subscribers during the early months -- well-produced Star Wars originals could go a long way. They could also help burnish Star Wars' image after concerns that it was diminishing the franchise by flooding theaters with movies.