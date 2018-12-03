Apple Music will reveal key Grammy nominations on December 7th

Apple's involvement in the Grammys dates back more than a decade. This year, however, its connection will be more conspicuous. The Recording Academy has revealed that Apple Music will stream Grammy nominations in "select categories" (read: the better-known ones) on December 7th at 8:30AM Eastern, right alongside their revelation on CBS This Morning. This doesn't give you much lead time versus reading the full list on the Grammy.com website, which will have everything at 8:45AM. Still it's convenient if you just have to find out whether your favorite artist made the list.