Arlo's new security camera has a 4K sensor and built-in spotlight

A more technically impressive device than the Arlo or Arlo Pro cameras, the Ultra is a high-end, indoor and outdoor solution for smart home security. The 4K lens, which as a 180-degree diagonal field of view, makes it easy to zoom in on small details on captured footage. The camera is also smart enough to spot action on its own with audio and motion detection. When it identifies someone or something of interest, the Ultra can start blaring a siren, use its bright spotlight or even call 911 for you.

To get the most out of the Arlo Ultra, you'll have to combine the camera with the company's subscription service, Arlo Smart. You'll get one year free if you buy the camera but will have to fork over at least $29 per year after that, depending on what types of features you're looking for. It's worth noting that the free year of the Smart subscription will only save your footage in 1080p, not the full 4K resolution that the camera is capable of. For that, you'll need to purchase another add-on. Alternatively, you can use an SD card to save the footage locally.

A single Arlo Ultra camera will run $400, and you can save a little when you purchase a multi-camera system. Arlo is offering bundles of up to four cameras. While the company's security suite is generally well-regarded, it suffered some significant outages earlier this year that knocked cameras offline.