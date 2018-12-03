Dutch court rejects man’s attempt to change legal age for Tinder

"When I'm 69, I am limited," Ratelband said last month when he issued his request for his birth date to be changed. "If I'm 49, then I can buy a new house, drive a different car. I can take up more work. When I'm on Tinder and it says I'm 69, I don't get an answer. When I'm 49, with the face I have, I will be in a luxurious position."

The court said Ratelband was free to feel and act 20 years younger. "But amending his date of birth would cause 20 years of records to vanish from the register of births, deaths, marriages and registered partnerships," it said. "This would have a variety of undesirable legal and societal implications." The court added that with certain rights, like the ability to vote, marry or drink, tied to age, being able to change one's birth date would render those laws "meaningless."