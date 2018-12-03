Pixel 3 update addresses multitasking woes

You'll also find several other larger fixes, including improved Android Auto support and performance, better Pixel Stand notifications and voice control, smarter always-on display activation and upgraded recognition of USB-C audio accessories.

The update is labeled 2018-12-05, so you can likely expect it on or after December 5th. Will it make you forget early Pixel teething troubles? Probably not, but it's going to be a must-have update if quirks like this are souring your experience.