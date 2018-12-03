Google's AR Pocket Gallery turns your phone into an art museum

There are also "in painting tours" for each work, and guided tours for special pieces like Girl with a Flute.

The feature is available on both Android and iOS, although you'll need support for ARCore (on Android) or ARKit (on iOS) to give this a try. We've given this a shot, and while it won't quite convey the sense of awe you feel standing in front of a real classic, it's surprisingly close. Look at it this way: it's far less expensive than booking a flight to a physical museum, and you won't have to fight the crowds to get a good view.