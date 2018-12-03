Microsoft brings live captions and subtitles to PowerPoint

At launch, the AI-powered tool will support 12 spoken languages and will be able to display captions or subtitles in over 60 languages. Microsoft also says that speech recognition technology will allow the tool to adapt to what's being presented in PowerPoint in order to provide more accurate recognition of names and terminology. Captions and subtitles will appear on screen and users will have the ability to adjust their size, position and appearance.

Microsoft announced earlier this year that it wanted to use artificial intelligence for social good and it launched an AI for Accessibility program to fulfill that goal. It also showed off some of the accessibility features it was working on for Windows 10.

Live captions and subtitles will start to roll out in January 2019. They'll be available for Office 365 subscribers using PowerPoint for Windows 10, PowerPoint for Mac and PowerPoint Online.