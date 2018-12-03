NVIDIA's new AI turns videos of the real world into virtual landscapes

Meanwhile, the research team used Unreal Engine 4 to create what they called a "semantic map" of a scene, which essentially assigns every pixel on-screen a label. Some pixels got lumped into the "car" bucket, others into the "trees" category, or "buildings" — you get it. Those clumps of pixels were also given clearly defined edges, so Unreal Engine ultimately produced a sort of "sketch" of a scene that got fed to NVIDIA's neural model. From there, the AI applied the visuals for what it knew a "car" looked like to the clump of pixels labeled "car" and repeated the same process for every other classified object in the scene. That might sound tedious, but the whole thing happened faster than you might think -- Catanzaro said the car simulation ran at 25 frames-per-second and that the AI rendered everything in real time.

NVIDIA's team also used this new video-to-video synthesis technique to digitally coax a team member into dancing like PSY. Crafting this model took the same kind of work as the car simulation, only this time the AI was tasked with figuring out the dancer's poses, turning them into rudimentary stick figures and rendering another person's appearance on top of them.

For now, the company's results speak for themselves. They're not as graphically rich or as detailed as a typical scene rendered in a AAA video game, but NVIDIA's sample videos offer glimpses at digital cities filled with objects that do sort of look real. Emphasis on "sort of." The tongue-in-cheek Gangnam Style body swaps worked a little better.

While NVIDIA has open-sourced all of its underlying code, it'll likely be a while yet before developers will start using these tools to flesh out their next VR set pieces. That's just as well, honestly, since the company was quick to point out the neural network's limitations: while the virtual cars zipping around its simulated cityscape looked surprisingly true-to-life, NVIDIA said its model wasn't great at rendering vehicles as they turn because its label maps lacked sufficient information. More troubling to VR artisans is the fact that certain objects, like those pesky cars, might not always look the same as the scene progresses; in particular, NVIDIA said those objects may change color slightly over time. These all are clearly representations of real-world objects, but they're a long way from being photo-realistic for long periods of time.

Those technical shortcomings are one thing; it's sadly not hard to see how these techniques could be used for unsavory purposes, too. Just look at deepfakes: it's getting remarkably difficult to tell these artificially generated videos apart from the real thing, and as NVIDIA proved with its Gangnam Style test, its neural model could be used to create uncomfortable situations for real people. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Catanzaro largely looks on the bright side.

"People really enjoy virtual experiences," he told Engadget. "Most of the time they're used for good things. We're focused on the good applications." Later, though, he conceded people using tools like these for things he doesn't approve of is the "nature of technology" and pointed out that "Stalin was Photoshopping people out of pictures in the '50s before Photoshop even existed."

There's no denying that NVIDIA's research is a notable step forward in digital imaging, and in time it may help change the way we create and interact with virtual worlds. For commerce, for art, for innovation and more, that's a good thing. Even so, the existence of these tools also means the line between real events and fabricated ones will continue to grow more tenuous, and pretty soon we'll have to start really reckoning with what these tools are capable of.