NVIDIA teases the Titan RTX, its upcoming flagship GPU

It's unlikely that these folks broke any kind of NDA, all simultaneously. That means NVIDIA wants us to know that the card is real and is trying to drum up excitement for a launch that's likely happening soon.

We still don't know the date, specs or price, but we can take a guess at all three. The Titan RTX will likely pack 72 RT cores and 12GB of GDDR6 memory, according to previous leaks, besting the RTX 2080 Ti's 68 RT cores and 11GB of GDDR6 memory. That's a pretty modest bump over the current top-end model, but gamers who want the best will no doubt pay.

And that price is likely to be steep -- the last Titan XP model was released for $1,200, and the GTX 1080 Ti cost $700 last year. However, the RTX 2080 Ti already costs $1,200, so expect the Titan RTX to be north of that. As for the arrival date, the Titan XP launched about two months after the 1080 Ti, so by that standard, the Titan RTX is due (checks calendar) ... imminently.