Overwatch League lands major merchandise deal with Fanatics

Very excited to announce our 1st esports partnership with @overwatchleague! Big things to come #OWL2019



Fanatics will design team jerseys and other apparel, and manage online sales as well as retail stores at OWL events -- the league's second season kicks off February 14th. The online stores, meanwhile, will be the first places you can buy gear for OWL's eight expansion teams.

As with more traditional sports, merchandise is an important way for OWL teams to build their brands. The New York Excelsior, for instance, has focused on making its gear streetwear-friendly, and it ran a pop-up shop and fan event this past weekend.