AT&T will offer Samsung's 5G smartphone in spring 2019

AT&T isn't about to let Verizon (Engadget's parent company) upstage it with a 5G smartphone. The carrier has confirmed that it will carry the same Samsung 5G device as Big Red in the first half of 2019 -- spring, the company tells us. There aren't any more clues as to what that phone entails. However, recent leak suggested Samsung was releasing a special Galaxy S10 variant with a 6.7-inch screen and six cameras. For now, at least, that makes it the primary candidate.
This is only the second 5G gadget AT&T has confirmed ahead of its upgraded network's debut near the end of 2018, the other being a Netgear hotspot. As with Verizon and Sprint, the initial hardware selection is going to be quite slim. It's more for early adopters in 5G-enabled cities than everyday users planning to upgrade once their installment plans or contracts are over. You may have to wait until 2020 to see more mainstream devices and 5G networks that offer truly national coverage.
