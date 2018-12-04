Facebook now lets you show off your gift list

Facebook hopes you and your pals (or family) will work together on self-explanatory collections like "Living Room Remodel", "Outfit Inspiration" and "Fitness Favorites." Tapping your network for everything from fashion tips to gift lists fits in with Facebook's social model, even if the feature is lifted wholesale from Pinterest.

Whether anyone remembers collections -- one of the countless features Facebook has churned out over the years -- is anyone's guess. After all, you can already bookmark posts on Instagram and (at last count) Pinterest was still going strong with 250 million monthly users.

Facebook has been trying to make collections a thing since 2012. Last year, it began rolling out the feature more widely. The boards are visible to friends on your profile and in the News Feed by default, and there were even rumblings that Facebook was experimenting with "secret" collections too.