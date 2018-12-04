Hulu's expanded Funimation deal gives it first dibs on anime shows

Hulu likes to see itself as a go-to source for anime in the US (with certain exceptions), and it just cemented a deal reflecting that. The streaming service has struck an expanded "multi-year" deal with Funimation that gives it more access to desirable shows. It'll have "first look" at US streaming rights to anime series produced and released by Funimation from 2019 onward, while Hulu and Funimation will be the "co-exclusive" premiere outlets for key subtitled anime titles. You'll have to subscribe to one or the other if you want access to some shows the same day they launch in Japan.