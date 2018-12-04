Lyft expands its scooter service to Austin

Lyft said that it has teamed up with multiple Austin organizations as part of its arrival in the city. It will donate part of its proceeds to Austin's Farm & City nonprofit group, which is focused on sustainability, transportation and urban planning, and Lyft will work alongside agencies like the Austin Area Urban League when recruiting workers for its operations positions. Additionally, Lyft is partnering with the Housing Authority of the City of Austin as well as Austin Pathways in order to educate individuals about its $5 monthly Community Pass, which allows lower income individuals an unlimited amount of 30-minute rides.

The city has allowed Lyft to deploy 500 of its scooters in Austin. The company joins Bird, GOAT, Lime, Spin and Uber's Jump, which have already been operating in the city. As elsewhere, Lyft scooters in Austin will cost $1 to unlock and 15 cents per minute. They're available from 6 AM to 10 PM.