Show More Results
Get a head start on your holiday shopping with Engadget's 2018 gift guide!

Latest in Gear

Image credit: NYPD
save
Save
share

NYPD police officers will start using drones

The department says they won’t be used for warrantless surveillance.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
37m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
NYPD

The New York Police Department has launched a new drone program, its first since it ended an unmanned aerial vehicle pilot program in 2011. The department says it will use its collection of drones -- 14 in all -- for search and rescue missions, crime scene documentation, hazmat incidents, large events like concerts and hostage situations.

"As the largest municipal police department in the United States, the NYPD must always be willing to leverage the benefits of new and always-improving technology," Police Commissioner James O'Neill said in a statement. "Our new [Unmanned Aircraft System] program is part of this evolution -- it enables our highly-trained cops to be even more responsive to the people we serve, and to carry out the NYPD's critical work in ways that are more effective, efficient and safe for everyone."

The NYPD currently has three types of drones. There's one DJI Inspire 1, which will be used for training and testing, two DJI M210 RTK drones and 11 DJI Mavic Pros for "tactical operations."

As for what it won't use its drones for, the NYPD says unacceptable uses include routine patrol, traffic enforcement, immobilizing vehicles or suspects, being used as or equipped with a weapon and searches without warrants. The department added that the only officers allowed to use the drones are members of the Technical Assistance Response Unit who have been trained on the devices.

A number of police forces across the US and abroad have begun to use drones. Last year, NYC firefighters deployed a drone for the first time during a fire response after testing it for a number of months.

City Council Member Donovan Richards told the New York Times that the NYPD sought advice from the the City Council's Committee on Public Safety and the New York Civil Liberties Union, but he was interested in legislation that would set some privacy safeguards around the department's drone use. "What we want to avoid is mission creep, where you start with the use of drones for traffic and before you know it, it's being used for surveillance," he said.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr