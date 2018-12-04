NYPD police officers will start using drones

The NYPD currently has three types of drones. There's one DJI Inspire 1, which will be used for training and testing, two DJI M210 RTK drones and 11 DJI Mavic Pros for "tactical operations."

As for what it won't use its drones for, the NYPD says unacceptable uses include routine patrol, traffic enforcement, immobilizing vehicles or suspects, being used as or equipped with a weapon and searches without warrants. The department added that the only officers allowed to use the drones are members of the Technical Assistance Response Unit who have been trained on the devices.

The Unmanned Aircraft System will NOT be used for:

🔹Routine patrol

🔹Traffic enforcement

🔹Immobilizing vehicles/ suspects

🔹Warrantless surveillance

🔹As a weapon pic.twitter.com/13fb4J9C7L — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 4, 2018

A number of police forces across the US and abroad have begun to use drones. Last year, NYC firefighters deployed a drone for the first time during a fire response after testing it for a number of months.

City Council Member Donovan Richards told the New York Times that the NYPD sought advice from the the City Council's Committee on Public Safety and the New York Civil Liberties Union, but he was interested in legislation that would set some privacy safeguards around the department's drone use. "What we want to avoid is mission creep, where you start with the use of drones for traffic and before you know it, it's being used for surveillance," he said.