Ohio's first self-driving shuttle service begins on December 10th

This isn't meant as a full-fledged bus replacement as it is. This is more about researching self-driving tech with an eye to improving Columbus' transportation network. It's also a promotional tool for driverless technology that could foster support among curious locals.

It's also a big step for May Mobility. The company is slowly expanding its initial test runs, having deployed a shuttle fleet in Detroit in June. The Ohio rollout takes it one step closer to its goal of offering self-driving shuttles across the US -- if everything goes well, its vehicles could be a common sight in the years ahead.