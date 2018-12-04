The Morning After: Microsoft's Chromed-out browser?

Whoa.Tumblr will start blocking adult content on December 17th

Tumblr has announced that from December 17th, it will no longer allow adult content. The site, which is owned by Engadget's parent company, says that content includes "photos, videos or GIFs that show real-life human genitals or female-presenting nipples and any content -- including photos, videos, GIFs and illustrations -- that depicts sex acts." The move comes just after Tumblr's app was removed from the App Store, reportedly because images of child sexual abuse had made their way on to the site.

How much power do you need?NVIDIA officially unveils its flagship Titan RTX GPU

As expected, the Titan RTX has 72 Turing RT and 4,608 CUDA cores, up from 68 and 4,352, respectively, over the RTX 2080 Ti. However, this isn't so much a consumer card (unlike last year's Titan XP), but more in the family of the Titan V compute GPU.



With 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a $2,500 price tag, the Titan RTX is aimed at AI researchers, workstation users and gamers with deep pockets. Should that not do the job, you can get the $80 Titan RTX NVLink Bridge, letting you join two Titan RTX cards together with double the VRAM and 100 GB/s of total bandwidth.

The real surprise is finding out you had a Quora account.Quora breach leaks data on over 100 million users

Quora found the breach on November 30th and said it is still investigating. It has logged all users out and is forcing all accounts with a password to reset that password. It also said the password data was salted and hashed to prevent attackers from using it, but to be cautious, users should also reset passwords on their other accounts if they shared the same one.

Browser wars update.Is Microsoft building a Chromium-powered replacement for Edge?

Windows Central reports that Microsoft could start over with a new browser built on Chromium, the open-source base behind Google Chrome and other browsers like Brave, Amazon Silk and Opera. The rumored codename for the project is Anaheim. This news pops up after a recent post by 9to5Google pointing out a number of code commits to the Chromium project by Microsoft developers. Switching to Google's rendering engine could help apps built for the desktop using web technology and accelerate support for new features -- if this rumor pans out.

Sign up for a daily newsletter of the most important stories in tech.

Subscribe

Because you still can't find anything else to watch.'Friends' will be there for you on Netflix 'throughout 2019'

Yesterday you may have noticed that Friends was slated to leave Netflix in 2019. However, the company apparently extended its streaming deal, and now says the sitcom will remain on its service in the US through next year.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.