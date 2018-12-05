Google's chat plans: Kill Allo, upgrade Duo and invest in Messages

Duo, the video chat service that launched in 2016 alongside Allo, is still going strong and adds the ability to quickly leave a video message. Up next for the app are "more quality improvements based on machine learning that make video calls with Duo simple and reliable."

Rolling out this week on #GoogleDuo, you'll be able to send a video message with a couple of taps – just in time for spreading that holiday cheer https://t.co/DtDoiCpriL pic.twitter.com/pnEtLklAJQ — Google (@Google) December 5, 2018

As for Hangouts, the venerable chat app that launched with Google+, the company basically confirmed it would go away at some point last week, with users being "upgraded" to the Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet services currently available for businesses.