Twitter's 2018 was dominated by protests and K-pop

Other (mostly) lighthearted topics in 2018 included LeBron James, Drake, Kanye West and Ariana Grande. The Winter Olympics generated the most tweets in a day during its closing ceremony on February 25th, and it was one of the most talked-about sporting events outside of the World Cup and the NBA Finals. Fortnite unsurprisingly generated the most buzz among video games. And superheroes were clearly on everyone's minds -- Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Incredibles 2 were the most-discussed movies on Twitter.

At the same time, Twitter remained a major platform for political movements. Anti-violence protests took the forefront, including the March For Our Lives, NFL player protests and Black Lives Matter. Not surprisingly, the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment continued to be a major force in 2018. Twitter's look at the cultural zeitgeist didn't venture too far into the political realm (surprise: Trump, Obama and Clinton were still hot topics), but it's evident that activism was thriving online.