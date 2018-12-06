Bethesda’s ‘Fallout 76’ woes continue with sensitive player data leak

Apparently, the whole thing started when Bethesda released the "Power Armor" edition with what was supposed to be a Brotherhood of Steel helmet and canvas bag. The latter turned out to be a nylon replacement, so Bethesda eventually announced that it would upgrade the bags to canvas. To do so, customers just needed to submit a ticket by January 31st, 2019, and "we'll arrange to send you a replacement as soon as the bags are ready," Bethesda tweeted.

We are finalizing manufacturing plans for replacement canvas bags for the Fallout 76: Power Armor Edition. If you purchased the CE, please visit https://t.co/S5ClEZuQrx and submit a ticket by Jan. 31, 2019. We'll arrange to send you a replacement as soon as the bags are ready. — Bethesda Support (@BethesdaSupport) December 3, 2018

After submitting the tickets, however, the information was passed on to other users thanks to a technical error. "I am receiving every single one of your support tickets on my Bethesda account," said Jessiepie. "[The] receipts contain all your info. Your email and home address and the card you used to buy this extremely glitched game."

The issue was quickly patched, but Bethesda's reputation took further damage, and the fallout (sorry) might not be over, especially in Europe with its tight GPDR privacy rules.