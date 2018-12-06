Show More Results
Image credit: Bethesda
Bethesda’s ‘Fallout 76’ woes continue with sensitive player data leak

Addresses, credit card info and more were revealed.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago in AV
Bethesda

Bethesda recently said that Fallout 76 install bugs "won't be the last bump in the road," and those words have proved all too prophetic. Thanks to a support snafu, customers unwittingly exposed their private data, including credit card info, home address and more, to other users. "I am getting your support tickets on my Bethesda account," said Reddit user Jessiepie. "I now know where you live."

Apparently, the whole thing started when Bethesda released the "Power Armor" edition with what was supposed to be a Brotherhood of Steel helmet and canvas bag. The latter turned out to be a nylon replacement, so Bethesda eventually announced that it would upgrade the bags to canvas. To do so, customers just needed to submit a ticket by January 31st, 2019, and "we'll arrange to send you a replacement as soon as the bags are ready," Bethesda tweeted.

After submitting the tickets, however, the information was passed on to other users thanks to a technical error. "I am receiving every single one of your support tickets on my Bethesda account," said Jessiepie. "[The] receipts contain all your info. Your email and home address and the card you used to buy this extremely glitched game."

The issue was quickly patched, but Bethesda's reputation took further damage, and the fallout (sorry) might not be over, especially in Europe with its tight GPDR privacy rules.

