A new 'Black Ops 4' edition includes only multiplayer and Blackout

Activision is trying something a little different with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: It's selling a $30 version that drops the Zombies mode, and only includes standard multiplayer and the popular battle royale mode, Blackout. Bad luck if you're a console player, though -- the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battle Edition is PC-only for the time being.
This version is compatible with the full game, so if your friends already picked up Black Ops 4, you'll be able to jump into a Blackout squad with them. If you're interested, it's probably worth picking up this version soon, as the price will jump to $40 on January 6th. If you decide you'd like to check out Zombies later on, you'll be able to buy an upgrade to the Digital Standard Edition.