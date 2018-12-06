'Persona 5' heads to 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' in first DLC

Joker's inclusion in the game is fueling fan hopes of seeing Persona 5 hit Nintendo's newest console. He's the first of five Character Packs coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate -- each complete with a fighter, stage and music -- and they're purchasable in a bundle for $25.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a fantastic fighting game, a lovely nostalgia bomb and a must-have title for any Switch owner, in our humble opinion. And once the Joker DLC drops (it's expected early next year), the whole thing will get a little bit more mysterious and delicious.