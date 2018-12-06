Show More Results
'Persona 5' heads to 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' in first DLC

It's Joker!
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
1h ago in AV
With the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate just minutes away, Nintendo revealed the first character that will hit the game as post-launch DLC: Joker from Persona 5. This was a surprise announcement during The Game Awards, and it's doubly shocking because Persona 5 isn't even on the Switch.

Joker's inclusion in the game is fueling fan hopes of seeing Persona 5 hit Nintendo's newest console. He's the first of five Character Packs coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate -- each complete with a fighter, stage and music -- and they're purchasable in a bundle for $25.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a fantastic fighting game, a lovely nostalgia bomb and a must-have title for any Switch owner, in our humble opinion. And once the Joker DLC drops (it's expected early next year), the whole thing will get a little bit more mysterious and delicious.

