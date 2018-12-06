Show More Results
Image credit: Avalanche/Bethesda/id Software
'Rage 2' serves up open world mayhem on May 14th, 2019

Hopefully it's more memorable than the original.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
Bethesda, Avalanche and id Software have nailed down a release date for Rage 2. The Mad Max-like open world shooter will be available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on May 14th, 2019 -- almost exactly a year after it was introduced, in fact. The accompanying new trailer doesn't tell you much that you don't already know, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Essentially, you can expect punks with guns, a thorough mix of vehicular and on-foot combat, and many creative ways to kill your foes.

Whether or not Rage 2 outshines its predecessor is another matter. The original Rage made some waves in 2010 (in part due to its then-revolutionary game engine), but it wasn't a breakthrough hit like the Doom, Quake and Wolfenstein games that preceded it. For many players, the sequel might have to stand solely on its own merits.

