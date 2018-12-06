'The Stanley Parable' is coming to consoles in 2019

The Stanley Parable was a memorable experience (even if you didn't play it for years), but what if you wanted to play it on a console, or just an additional fix? You're in for a treat. Galactic Cafe and Crows Crows Crows have unveiled an expanded edition, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, that brings the strange, branching story to consoles for the first time. There's more to do even if you're playing it on PCs, to boot -- you can expect new choices and new endings that might warrant revisiting the experience.